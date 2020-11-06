Utah’s epidemiologist says the state is experiencing second surge in COVID-19 cases, Governor calls it ‘grim news and discouraging’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The number of COVID-19 cases continues to dramatically rise and state officials share some of their concerns as they say we’re in a “second surge”.

COVID-19 cases in Utah continue to reach record numbers in recent weeks, and Governor Gary Herbert called it grim news and a discouragement.

In order to drop the number of cases, Herbert called on Utahns to modify and change their behaviors.

“We’re seeing casual social gatherings…how you enforce it is problematic…but it’s the right thing to do,” Herbert said.

But this is not the first-time cases have risen in the Beehive State since the beginning of the pandemic.

“So, we had our first peak at the end of May, beginning of June, which was largely started by young, working-age individuals,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn. “And then we were able to see a nice decrease in the summer.”

Dunn said Thursday that we’re now in the second surge – or peak.

“Now we’re in this current surge that’s corresponding with the start of in-person classes and universities coming back together,” she said.

Dunn said there’s concern as to how long these highs and lows can go on for, and she encourages every person to do their part to limit the virus’ spread.

“So, I would say that the focus right now should be on dropping our cases as low as possible before the winter sets in, when we know there’s going to be environments that are more conducive for COVID spread when we’re all indoors,” Dunn said.

If there’s anything to be learned from the pandemic, Dunn said it’s that predictions cannot be made about what to fully expect.