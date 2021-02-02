Utah’s drought causing local company to rely on other sources of revenue

MURRAY, Utah. (ABC4) — The lack of snow throughout Utah is causing some small businesses to rethink their game plan after roughly 70 percent of the state is currently experiencing drought.

Land Design by Armstrong is trying to stay afloat and keep all of its employees during this time.

The company could really benefit from a snowstorm because as the company’s general manager, Travis Snyder, tells ABC4 that approximately 25 percent of the company’s revenue is from snow removal.

He said the company has been fortunate enough to get by, but are hoping the work load increases.

“It’s unheard of,” said Snyder. “I’ve never seen anything like it in 35 years.”

Snyder has been in the business of plowing snow for roughly 35 years. He has sent his crew out only a handful of times this year, but for most of the year, the snow plows have sat idle.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t had one of those blockbuster storms that we typically have once a year,” said ABC 4 Meteorologist Adam Carroll.

Carroll said this year is on pace to be one of driest winters on record; only 9.9 inches of snow have fallen to date.

“We should be at 35 inches,” said Carroll. “It is an incredible difference in terms of where we are now compared to where we should be.”

Land Design by Armstrong should be salting and plowing roads, but it has relied on other parts of the business for revenue like its landscaping.

“Generally on a good snow year, it’s about 25 percent,” said Snyder. “It can be upwards of 25 percent of the work.”

The workload would increase had more snow fallen, but data shows this could be the least snowy winter of all time.

In 1933 – 1934, 14.3 inches of snow fell throughout the season and 2014 – 2015 there was 15.4 inches of snowfall.

Snyder said he hopes things change and more snow falls because he wants to keep his employees on payroll.

“Unfortunately mother nature is going to do what she wants, okay,” said Carroll. “That’s the name of the game.”

Carroll said the lack of snowfall is due to La Niña, which essentially blocks storms from getting into the Salt Lake Valley and other parts of Utah.