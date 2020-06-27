Utah’s African-American population on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New Census figures show that Utah’s African-American community grew the most of any minority group last year, although it still accounts for less than 1% of the state’s total population. The statistics released Wednesday show that the Black population in the state increased by 38,000, or 4.7%. increase.

Jasmine Gordon of Ogden says she she’s hopeful the change reflects an increase in Black teachers, coaches and other role models for the next generation of African Americans in Utah. Gordon says she has dealt with racism her entire life. Just over 22% of Utah residents are ethnic or racial minorities, most of them Hispanic, the new Census data shows.