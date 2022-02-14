Utah’s 0.05 limit has had ‘demonstrably positive impacts,’ research shows

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A few years after going into law it seems Utah’s low tolerance for drinking and driving is making a difference and possibly saving lives.

According to a study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, even though Utahns drove more in 2019, the state recorded fewer fatal crashes with fewer fatalities than in 2016, the year before the state implemented a lower legal limit of .05 blood alcohol content.

Some may have been irked or annoyed that Utah became the only state in the country with a legal limit lower than 0.08 back in March 2017, but data shows a possible connection between a tighter leash and multiple encouraging figures.

It seems like it may have been a good move, according to the research.

“Overall, the study’s findings indicate that passage of the .05 per se law had demonstrably positive impacts on highway safety in Utah,” the report summarizes.

Not only were there fewer crashes with alcohol involvement, but many of the concerns some may have had surrounding the new law were also laid to bed. Alcohol sales didn’t slow down, tourism wasn’t affected, and a sharp increase in DUI arrests was not detected by the researchers, who released their findings at the beginning of February.

The downward trend in numerous negative outcomes such as arrests, crashes, and deaths is good news for Utah as much of the country saw an increase in roadway deaths during the pandemic. This surge has been attributed to high speeds, and a decrease in seat belt use, in addition to impaired driving.

The Utah Highway Patrol says it’s encouraging to see fatal crashes and fatalities on the downslope, but adds that there’s still room for improvement.

“We’re definitely seeing good trends and good results in certain areas, but it’s definitely something we still need to work on,” UHP spokesperson Sgt. Cameron Roden explains.

While the Utah Highway Safety Office notes that for 22% of Utahns, the lower limit did modify their behavior, leading residents to call for a ride, take public transportation, or even to not go out and drink, some still crossed the line, by a lot.

“Impairment starts with the first drink,” Jason Mettmann, the Office’s Communications Manager, states. “If you drink, don’t drive. Our average BAC for an average DUI arrest is .16. That’s more than three times the legal limit.”