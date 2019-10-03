Utahns impacted by autism ‘hopeful’ about new funding bill signed into law

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support (CARES) Act was signed into law Monday to allocate $1.8 billion in funding over the five years to help people with autism spectrum disorder and their families, according to ABC News.

“The problem of ‘aging out’ of services is a real hurdle every parent or caretaker of a child with autism inevitably faces,” said New Jersey Representative Chris Smith in a statement, who sponsored the bill.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in every 59 children has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Funding from the Autism C.A.R.E.S. Act will back autism research and autism-related support programs, as well as prioritize grants for rural and underserved areas.

Ethan Fineshriber was diagnosed with autism at 4 years old

Scott Fineshriber, who is a parent of a teen with autism, said he hopes the new legislation will help others receive the support, care, and resources that his son, Ethan did. Ethan eventually went on to win multiple martial arts championships and now has more than 434,000 subscribers on YouTube.

“When Ethan started talking at about 2 or 3 years old, he had good vocabulary and his conversation was normal. But we noticed that when someone would ask him a question, he would repeat the question back to the person instead of answering the question directly,” he said.

Doctors eventually told Fineshriber that Ethan was likely on the autism spectrum when he was 4 years old. He said the early diagnosis helped others around him understand how his mind works.

“I think the early diagnosis was very helpful because we now understand some things that we otherwise wouldn’t have. It’s easy to become impatient with a child who is constantly moving and has trouble following directions like Ethan did,” said Fineshriber. “If his teachers didn’t know he was on the autism spectrum, they might have thought he was uncooperative.”

Jason Brentner didn’t know he was on the autism spectrum until he was 34 years old

But for Jason Brentner, that wasn’t the case. He didn’t know he was on the autism spectrum until he was 34 years old and believes the late diagnosis led to a lot of challenges in his social upbringing.

“Employment was difficult for me. Holding down relationships was difficult. My relationship with my family is strained because of my behavioral problems,” he said.

As a result, Brentner battled a multitude of challenges including substance abuse, homelessness, and depression.

“No one taught me how to live. I found drugs as a way to help me cope and talk to other people,” he said. “I remember having this mental breakdown and trying to kill myself twice.”

After doing research and initially self-diagnosing himself with autism, Brentner said he then faced challenges with acknowledgment because of the misconceptions about autism.

“People had a hard time believing me because I’m able-bodied. I learned how to speak well through mental masking. It’s toxic, but it’s how we (individuals with autism) unconsciously interact with society. We just blend in,” he said. “One of the biggest regrets I have is that my mom passed away not knowing I was autistic. So she always felt like she let me down as a parent.”

Both Fineshriber and Brentner said they’re hopeful that the Autism C.A.R.E.S. Act will improve the quality of life for people with autism, starting with improving early diagnosis and providing resources to adults with autism.

“I hope that means more providers and fewer barriers for people to get the help they need,” said Fineshriber.

“I hope this bill does something to get people like me a chance to make something out of what we have left,” said Brentner.

