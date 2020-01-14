Utahns can now replace social security cards online

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – If you need to replace your social security card, you can now do it online.

The Social Security Administration has introduced an expansion of online services for people living in Utah.

You can access the new help on their website

You will be required to create an account, but once you do you can request a replacement card.

This means you will no longer have to go to the Social Security Office, you can do it from the comfort of your home.

