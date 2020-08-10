Utahns ask Senators Romney and Lee to support COVID-19 relief extension

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thousands of Utahns affected by the pandemic are asking Utah Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney for help. They’re signing a petition asking the Senators to extend COVID-19 relief money.

Thousands have asked the senators to take action.

Now, as a result of COVID-19 millions of Americans and thousands of Utahns were laid off. Back in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, both senators supported the CARES act which provided emergency relief, money to slow the impact of COVID-19.

“This pandemic has been hard and while it’s safe to say that it’s hit us all it hasn’t hit us all, we are all in rough waters but not all in the same boat,” Maria Montes with Communities United said. Montes is talking about the 79,000 undocumented immigrants ineligible for federal pandemic aid.

Voices for Utah Children are calling for an extension of enhanced unemployment assistance which is the additional $600 a week and tax rebate of $1,200 for an adult and $500for children.

Utahns are calling for action, they are asking both Senators to support this initiative again. Congress is also in talks about what to do with COVID-19 relief money.

ABC4 News reached out to the offices of both senators and have not heard back.