Utah woman wins Mrs. International 2019

ALPINE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A crowning achievement for an Alpine woman last night when she was announced as Mrs. International 2019.

Robin Towle topped 55 other contestants from all over the United States and 12 foreign countries at the pageant that was held in Charleston, West Virginia.

Towle won the 2018 Mrs. Utah America pageant and has used her title to advance her platform of teen suicide prevention through a non-profit organization she founded called The Wolf Pact.

Robin and her husband Kevin are the parents of six children and just celebrated their 25th Wedding Anniversary.

