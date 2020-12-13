Utah woman will face trial in crash that killed Michigan trooper

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of a state trooper was drunk and driving around 100 mph at the time of the crash last summer.

Thomasina Jones was ordered to stand trial in Ionia County after witnesses testified last week about her blood-alcohol level and other circumstances. Judge Ray Voet said the evidence looks “overwhelming.” Trooper Caleb Starr was driving in Boston Township on July 10 when a vehicle crossed the center line from the opposite direction and smashed into his patrol car.

Jones is from the Four Corners region in southern Utah.