Utah woman who hid baby arrested in Philippines for kidnapping

Jennifer Talbot wears a face mask as she is escorted by an agent of the National Bureau of Investigation Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Manila, Philippines. The American woman charged with human trafficking for allegedly attempting to smuggle a 6-day-old baby out of the Philippines inside a sling bag was arrested on an additional count of kidnapping, authorities said. (AP Photo/Vicente Gonzales)

MANILA, Philippines (AP Modified) — A Utah woman charged with human trafficking for allegedly attempting to smuggle a 6-day-old baby out of the Philippines inside a sling bag has been arrested on an additional count of kidnapping.

Jennifer Talbot from Utah, who was out on bail while facing the human trafficking charge, was presented to reporters in Manila on Wednesday by officials from the National Bureau of Investigation.

She said she objected to the press conference without her attorney and the embassy present. Prosecutors say she planned to board a Delta Air Lines flight to the U.S. with the baby on Sept. 4.

After discovering the baby, airline staff called immigration personnel, who arrested Talbot at the airport.

The baby was turned over to government welfare personnel.

