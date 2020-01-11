FORT LAUDERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Friends and family of a Utah woman missing in Fort Lauderdale are asking the public for help.
They say Kelly Glover has been missing since 2 a.m. on Thursday.
She was reportedly staying at the Westin Hotel on 400 Corporate Drive for a work trip.
Anyone with information is asked to call the family at 801-647-8690 or 801-647-1218.
As of Saturday morning, Glover was still missing.
