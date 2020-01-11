Utah woman missing in Fort Lauderdale

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Friends and family of a Utah woman missing in Fort Lauderdale are asking the public for help.

They say Kelly Glover has been missing since 2 a.m. on Thursday.

She was reportedly staying at the Westin Hotel on 400 Corporate Drive for a work trip.

Anyone with information is asked to call the family at 801-647-8690 or 801-647-1218.

As of Saturday morning, Glover was still missing.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss