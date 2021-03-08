Utah woman gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and celebrates 100th birthday

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – It was a double celebration for a Utah woman this past weekend, who turned 100 years old and received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meg Kiriyama, who was born and raised in Utah, lived through several big events in her lifetime. But the one that had the biggest impact on her life was World War II, a difficult time for Japanese Americans.

She lost her younger brother, who served in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Service and died in the crash of a U.S. Army airplane in Japan. Although her family was not incarcerated at camps like the people who lived on the West Coast since they were living in Utah, she said they did face discrimination and racism.

After the war ended, she moved to California, where she got married and had three children. Once she was ready to retire, she moved back to Utah to be closer to family and now lives in Salt Lake City.

“Utah is a beautiful place, especially with the mountains” she said.

She admits that she wasn’t sure that she would make it to 100. But she credits her longevity to an active lifestyle that’s helped her stay happy and healthy.

“I have been fortunate to have enjoyed good health without major illnesses. I like being outside. I used to do yard work for my son at his home,” she said. “Bowling has been a favorite pastime for many years. I was in a bowling league where we bowled twice a week until the COVID pandemic. The league stopped bowling together almost a year ago.”

Kiriyama may be able to start bowling again very soon. On Saturday, she received her second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, another milestone that she will remember in her lifetime.

Her family said the pandemic hindered their plans to host a big birthday party for her 100th birthday. But it didn’t stop them from celebrating her in a unique way. After she received her second dose of the vaccine, her church group held a drive-by birthday gathering for her.

“I enjoyed it very much. It was nice of the ward to do it for me and interesting to be able to celebrate with many people. It was nice to see everyone from church since I have not been able to attend in person for about a year because of COVID,” said Kiriyama.

Her nephew, who owns Reagan Outdoor Advertising also placed two billboard signs to congratulate her on the milestone. She later enjoyed a small and intimate dinner with her family.

Happy 100th birthday, Meg!