Utah woman charged with homicide after police say she was intoxicated when she drove into pond, killing her baby

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 28-year-old woman has been charged with homicide after police say she was driving intoxicated when she drove her car into a pond, killing her son.

Charging documents state Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky was found passed out in the driver’s seat on June 8 after having crashed into a pond at Golf The Round golf course located at 3300 South 600 West.

Officers who were on scene said as the woman woke, they asked her multiple times if anyone was in the car with her and she repeatedly told them no but that she was taking her kids somewhere to drop them off.

Several officers dove into the water where they found her 18-month-old son still strapped in his car seat. They were able to retrieve the baby and rush him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead when they arrived.

Reconstruction reports of the crash indicated that Miloshesky ran a red light at 3300 South 700 West and went through the fencing entering the golf course. Once inside the fence, police said Milishesky drove around the golf course and into the pond, documents state.

According to charging documents, during her interview with police, Miloshesky said she remembered going to a home where she smoked marijuana and then went to another house where she had approximately six shots of alcohol within a two hour period and smoke more marijuana.

The woman said she felt okay to drive even though those at the house encouraged her to spend the night. Witnesses said Miloshesky slipped out of the house and left while they were in another room.

Toxicology reports show Miloshesky had a blood alcohol level of .21% and active THC in her system at the time of the crash.

Miloshesky remains in the Salt Lake County Jail on a $100,000 bail. She has been charged with first-degree felony child abuse homicide and misdemeanor DUI. A background check shows she has no other criminal charges in Utah,