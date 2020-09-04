Utah woman charged for killing dog she threw off 5th-floor balcony

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah woman has been charged after police said she threw a dog off the 5th-floor balcony, killing it, in Salt Lake City back in May.

According to charging document, Samantha Hughes, 25, is facing one third-degree felony torture of a companion animal and misdemeanor assault and interfering with an arresting officer.

Police in Salt Lake City said they arrived at a home on May 25 and found a woman, and her dog, inside a vehicle. An officer observed the woman appeared to have been punched in the face and bleeding from her nose.

The woman told her Hughes, a family member, caused the injuries to her face, and her dog had been thrown from the fifth story balcony and was dying. The officer noted in the report the dog was not moving or breathing.

The woman said she tried to barricade herself in her bedroom but was unable to stop Hughes from entering. Hughes then grabbed the dog and threw it off the balcony.

Officers said when they entered the apartment, there were several broken and destroyed items.

As officers attempted to take Hughes into custody, she resisted by tensing her arms and failed to listen to the officer’s commands.

Hughes has multiple other charges in 2019 and 2018 for assaulting family members and police officers.