Utah woman arrested for allegedly shaking toddler, possibly leaving the child blind

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah woman was arrested after police said she admitted to shaking a 1-year-old toddler, hard enough the child may be permanently blind, according to doctors.

Arresting documents state that about 9 a.m. on August 17, the Salt Lake City Police Special Victims Unit (SVU) received information from the Department of Child and Family Services and Primary Children’s Medical Center that there was a child who was believed to have been severely abused.

Detectives arrived at the hospital where the child was located and was informed the 1-year-old had received major trauma to the head, neck, and to the skeletal system. Medical staff further stated the child’s potential long term injuries include blindness.

Detectives interviewed Sabrina Ewer, 21, after staff said the injuries were consistent with abuse. Ewer admitted to police to shaking the child.

Days after the incident the child’s body showed significant swelling and bruising, documents state.

Ewer was arrested for second-degree felony child abuse causing serious physical injury and booked into the to Salt Lake County Jail.

Ewer does not have any criminal history in Utah.