Utah woman arrested after husband dies of trauma related injuries

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder after police were informed by the medical examiner that her husband died as a result of blunt force trauma.

According to arresting documents, officers with Unified Police responded on an unconscious male near 4800 S Townsend way in Kearns on March 11.

After police and Unified Fire arrived, they found Carlos Vizcarra-Corona, 33, deceased.

Investigators said his wife, Veronica Vizcarra, told them her husband had a serious alcohol problem and takes too much Tylenol. Corona had been in the hospital for the alcohol abuse about 4 months ago, documents state.

Officers noticed Corona had healing bruises found on his chest, back and face and his wife told them he had been in a fight at work about 2 weeks ago but Corona’s sister said she had a dispute with Veronica Vizcarra on scene and that her brother had not been in a fight at work, according to documents.

The Medical Examiner told investigators that Corona did have some serious medical issues due to alcohol use, however, his cause of death was blunt force trauma with a ruptured spleen and would be ruled a homicide, documents state.

The M.E. said the injury was in a stage of healing but was unable to heal due to the extensive damage.

Detectives continued their investigation and talked to several known witnesses who had spoken to Corona between February 27 and March 11. All of the witnesses said Corona had told them his wife had beaten him with a staple or nail gun on February 27.

Some of the witnessed were able to provided photos of the man’s injuries that were consistent with the healing injuries located on his body the day he died.

Two of the known witnesses who work with Corona said he did not get into a fight with any co-workers as his wife had told police, documents state.

During the search of the couple’s home, items related to the reported assault were located and seized. Police said Veronica Vizcarra would not speak with them and has retained an attorney.

According to court records, Veronica Vizcarra was charged in January 2020 with assault, intoxication, criminal mischief, child abuse and domestic violence in the presence of a child as well as assault against another woman in 2018.

Vizcarra was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday and is being held without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

What others are clicking on: