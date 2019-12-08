Utah will play Texas in Alamo Bowl New Year’s Eve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team missed out on a New Year’s Six Bowl by one spot in the rankings and one day on the calander.

After getting a #11 ranking in the final College Football Playoff Poll, the Utes accepted an invite to the Alamo Bowl New Year’s Eve against Texas.

The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 31 in the Alamodome and will air on ESPN.

“It is an honor to be chosen to play in the Alamo Bowl against a great opponent such as Texas,” said Utah athletic director Mark Harlan. “It is an incredible opportunity to chase our 12thvictory and complete what has been a phenomenal season. I know Ute Nation, as always, will be there in full force to support this team as they look to close out the season the right way, and celebrate their accomplishments with all Ute fans.”

It will be Utah’s first appearance in the Alamo Bowl. The 11-2 Utes, who rank 12th in the AP poll and 10th in the Coaches’ poll, hold a 17-5 all-time record in bowl games and will be playing their fifth bowl game in the state of Texas. Utah is 4-0 in those games, including the 1939 Sun Bowl, 2006 Armed Forces Bowl, 2011 Sun Bowl and 2017 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Had Utah beaten Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game, they would have been in strong consideration for the College Football Playoffs. Instead, they are headed to San Antonio.

Texas finished the 2019 season with a record of 7-5, 5-4 in the Big-12 Conference, including wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns are led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who threw for 3,462 yards and 29 touchdowns this season.

Utah and Texas have only played once in program history, falling to the Longhorns 21-12 in 1982. Utah is 5-3 against the Big 12 in the Kyle Whittingham era.

“Having the opportunity for this team to play together one more time in the Alamo Bowl is something we are all looking forward to,” Whittingham said. “We appreciate the invitation, and know our team and our fans will have a great experience in San Antonio. We are proud of all this team has accomplished this year, including winning a second consecutive Pac-12 South title and winning 11 games, the third-highest single-season total in school history.”

Under Whittingham the Utes boast the second-best bowl win percentage in NCAA history (84%). His 11 bowl wins (11-2) tie for second among active coaches and rank in the top 10 all-time (including ties).

Utah, the Pac-12 South champion for the second year in a row, has had a historic season through 13 game, reaching as high as fifth in last week’s College Football Playoff poll, the highest position for the Utes in CFP poll history, and ranking fifth in the AP and Coaches polls. Utah won eight consecutive Pac-12 games to finish 8-1 in conference play, its best record in nine seasons as a Pac-12 member.

The 11 wins are third-most in school history. Whittingham has guided the Utes to two of the three winningest seasons in school history: 13-0 in 2008 and 11-2 in 2019. He was defensive coordinator for 11 of the 12 wins in 2004 and co-head coach for Utah’s Fiesta Bowl win that completed a 12-0 season.

It is the second straight year the Utes have played in a school-record 14 games in a season.

The Utes boast the nation’s No. 1 rushing defense and have held 10 opponents to fewer than 70 rushing yards in a game, the most since the 2006 Michigan Wolverines. Utah also has scored 30 or more points 10 times, its most since 2008, and exceeded 500 total yards five times, its most since 2005.