Utah wildlife officials: Old Tintic Mill trespassers will be cited

GOSHEN (ABC4 News)- Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources don’t care if the old Tintic Mill is a good place to take photos. They say the area is closed to the public and trespassers will be cited.

In 2002 the Utah Department of Environmental Quality sampled the water and soil at the mill and found high levels of arsenic and lead.

“After the report found that it wasn’t safe, the division made the decision to enforce the no-trespassing law,” DWR Sgt. Sean Spencer said. “And due to an increase in visitors, we will be actively citing people who trespass on this property,” he said

The Tintic Standard Reduction Mill, built in the 1920s, mostly processed silver from Eureka.

After five years operations were shut down and the site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and handed over to the DWR 1986 and it is now part of the Goshen Warm Springs Wildlife Management Area.









