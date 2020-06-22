Utah wildland firefighters respond to 26 fire starts for second weekend in a row

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah wildland firefighters had yet another busy weekend after putting out 26 wildfires starts before they could grow into something larger.

According to Utah Fire Info, this is the second weekend where crews spent their time putting out dozens of mostly human-caused fires, but this time the weather helped with reducing the number of acres burned and less smoke in the air.

The Bureau of Land Management sent out a warning on Monday regarding human-caused fires saying they expect to see significant wildfire activity over the next few months.

“Every year, human-caused wildfires comprise approximately 87 percent of all wildfire ignitions across the country, posing a considerable threat to public and firefighter safety,” says William Perry Pendley, BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs. “These wildfires are preventable and this year, more than ever, our wildland firefighters need the public’s help in reducing human-caused wildfire risk.”

The National Interagency Fire Center’s (NIFC) Predictive Services unit said they expect above-normal wildfires in Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii due to high temperatures, dry vegetation, and other weather factors including high winds.

The Burea of Land Management said these conditions can mean human-caused wildfires have the potential to quickly grow out of control and threaten lives, property, and natural resources.

People accidentally start wildfires during multiple various activities, so they want to again remind the public to be more cautious about campfires, debris burning, equipment use, and automobile’s hot tailpipe scorching dry grass.

“We always encourage visitors to enjoy public lands,” adds Pendley. “We just ask them to enjoy their public lands responsibly; with a few simple precautions, they can reduce human-caused wildfires throughout the country. Fewer human-caused wildfires will allow our wildland firefighters to focus more on lightning-caused wildfires, which we cannot prevent.”

