Utah voter registration website having technical difficulties

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The utah online voter registration website is having techinical difficulties Wednesday afternoon according to Vote Utah.
The website, voter.utah.gov shows the site is down and unaccessible for most options.
There hasn’t been an explanation as to why the site isn’t working correctly any any estimated time it will be back up.
