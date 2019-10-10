TULSA, Okla (KFOR/ ABC4 News)- Authorities in Tulsa are investigating a fight that claimed the life of a man earlier this week as a homicide.
Officials say it all began on Oct. 6 with an altercation in the parking lot of Midnight Rodeo in east Tulsa.
Investigators learned that during the fight, 34-year-old Thomas Hurley was punched, and his head hit the pavement.
Police tell FOX 23 that Hurley was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died days later from his injuries.
Authorities learned that Hurley is from Ogden, Utah and was just in Tulsa for work training. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
A GoFundMe was created to support his family. Click here if you’d like to donate.
Latest headlines:
- Here’s what Utah hunters need to know ahead of the rifle hunt
- Mom charged after refusing to give up dog who has twice bitten her daughter, leaving permanent damage
- Utah veteran dies from injuries days after fight outside Oklahoma nightclub
- Suspect who shot South Jordan man during altercation officially charged
- What to do when your child comes out as LGBTQ