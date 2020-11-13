Utah Valley University continues to battle conspiracy theorists taunting their ICU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Valley Hospital has recently had to update its COVID-19 response after individuals with no medical need attempted to enter the facility with the intent to try to confirm fake conspiracy theories.

Jess Gomez, spokesperson for Intermountain Healthcare said these individuals believe hospitals are not busy and that reports of the COVID-19 surge are false.

Gomez said hospital staff has also fielded telephone calls regarding similar false conspiracy theories.

“Although these situations are few and isolated, stopping attempts to gain inappropriate access and responding to fake conspiracy theories diverts attention from providing lifesaving care provided at the hospitals,” stated Gomez.

“COVID-19 is real and the hospital is seeing large increases in patients with the virus. Staff are stretched and are working many extra hours to meet community needs.”

Intermountain Healthcare is asking the public to join with them in the fight against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, wash hands, social distance, and stay home when sick “so we can care overcome the challenges of this pandemic in our communities.”

Provo police could say since May 2020 there have been 8 calls for trespassing to the hospital 3 of which in the past 2 months.

Police weren’t able to say how many were on reports of people filming inside the hospital but did say those caught could face a misdemeanor.