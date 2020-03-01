Utah universities cancel study abroad programs amid Covid-19 outbreak

As the worldwide emergency response activates against the Covid-19 outbreak, a number of universities nationwide are beginning to cancel their study abroad programs. Utah schools are among the growing list.

Brigham Young University has cancelled its programs in China and South Korea through August.

This is according to Lynn Elliott, the International Study Programs Director for BYU.

Five students that were on internships in these locations were brought back to the United States.

Weber State University has also cancelled its spring break planned for ten students in Singapore.

This is per Allison Hess, the school’s public relations director.

The University of Utah currently doesn’t have any cancellations for students abroad per Annalisa Purser of University Marketing & Communications.

On Wednesday, the school sent a safety letter to its campus community detailing how the school is responding to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It includes advising students and staff not to travel to China and South Korea as well as Italy, Japan and Iran which are also experiencing a spread in cases.