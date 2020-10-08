Utah unemployment remains consistently high, expected to increase

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — There were 4,574 new claims filed for unemployment the week of September 27-October 3 with a total of $15,330,865 of benefits paid.

There were 40,390 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks was 19,793 compared to the 11,270 who met the same criteria during the previous week.

“New claims for unemployment benefits remain high and have remained at a fairly constant level for the last several weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The department does expect new claims to increase over the next few months due to the seasonal workforce in the state of Utah; however, it is also clear the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment.”

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.