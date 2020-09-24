Utah unemployment rate at 4.1% as new benefit claims plateau

FILE – In this April 30 ,2020 file photo, a barber shop shows closed and hiring sign during the COVID-19 in Chicago. On Thursday, Aug. 27, just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s unemployment rate shows our economy is resilient but new unemployment claims have plateaued.

There were 4,473 new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah the week of September 13-19, for a total of $61,173,394 of benefits paid.

There were 47,839 continued claims filed during that same week.

Related Content Utah unemployment continues to decline, state urges claimants to look for work

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of September 12 was 1,615. 3,735 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“It is promising to see the number of continued claims for unemployment benefits decrease every week, unfortunately, it also appears that new claims have begun to plateau, showing ongoing disruptions to employment,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“While employment disruptions have continued during this pandemic, Utah’s economy has shown itself to be resilient as evidenced by the latest Utah unemployment rate of 4.1%.”

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.