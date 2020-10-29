Utah unemployment: New claims remain steady as continued ones decline

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There were 3,993 new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah for the week of Oct. 18-24, with a total payout of $12,495,738.

There were 32,869 continued claims filed during that same week.

Those on unemployment who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 17, was 3,919, whereas a total of 4,713 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see a demand for the unemployment benefit during this pandemic and the staff have done an incredible job meeting that demand; paying out nearly $1.6 billion in benefits to eligible Utahns since March 2020,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is critical to remember that while the unemployment benefit has been a great support to those whose employment has been disrupted by this pandemic, the benefit is time-limited, and active job search becomes increasingly more important for long-term stability.”

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.