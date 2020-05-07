Utah unemployment: new claims continue to see decrease

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The total number of individuals filing for unemployment in Utah continues to see a decrease, down 23% from the previous week.

From April 26 to May 2, there was 9,057 new claims filed, and 107,711 weekly claims from existing cases filed during that same week. During that week, there was $25,978,788 paid in traditional unemployment benefits, $46,980,180 was paid in the extra $600 weekly stimulus payments for a total of $72,958,968.

4,166 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted for $1,613,371 paid during the week. There was $139,520 in PUA payments paid the previous, which was the first week payments for this federal program were released.

3,305 individuals ended their unemployment claims in comparison to the 1,251 the previous week. This number reflects individuals who no longer are accessing unemployment benefits.

“We are grateful for everyone that has continued to be patient as the incredible staff process this record volume of claims and meet this demand,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “With the state moving to the orange moderate risk factor, we remind claimants returning to work to accurately report wages earned during your weekly claim.”

The three industries with the highest percentage of claims this week

Office and Administrative Support (13%)

Sales and Related Occupations (11%)

Food Preparation and Serving (7%).

The five counties with the highest number of new unemployment claims were:

Salt Lake (40%)

Utah (13%)

Davis (9%)

Weber (7%)

Washington (4%)

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19. New information has been added to help employees and employers navigate the process of returning to work.

