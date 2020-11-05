Utah unemployment: New and continued claims still on the decline

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There were 3,866 new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah from Oct. 25-31, with a total of $11,956,086 of benefits paid.

There were 31,239 continued claims filed during that same week.

Individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 24 was 3,134 compared to 3,919 the previous week.

“We continue to see some positive trends in the claims data, as new claims have gone down for three consecutive weeks while continued claims have decreased for 26 consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “We do expect to see a seasonal increase in claims, as well as continued employment disruption with the ongoing pandemic concerns, but certainly not near the levels we saw earlier this year; Utah’s economy continues to recover and prove to be very resilient.”

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.