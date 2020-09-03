Utah unemployment continues to decline, state urges claimants to look for work

SALT LAKE CITY (September 3, 2020) — There were 4,591 new claims filed for unemployment in Utah for the week of August 23 to August 29 for a total of $18,253,837 of benefits paid.

There were 52,782 continued claims filed during that same week

7,190 individuals have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks.

“The unemployment insurance program has been a critical benefit to those that have and continue to see their employment disrupted during this pandemic, and to date, it has helped tens of thousands of Utahns,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, it is critical to remember that the benefit is time-limited, emphasizing the need for all those receiving it to actively look for work, including those who are considered furloughed. There are opportunities, as evidenced by the more than 30,000 job

postings at jobs.utah.gov.”

The state will still continue to pay out the short term stimulus payment through Lost Wages Assistance which is only available for three weeks from July 26, 2020, through August 15, 2020.

Individuals are eligible if their weekly unemployment benefit amount was at least $100, they were eligible for one of the standard unemployment programs and they were unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits will be automatically calculated and distributed mid-September based on unemployment claims already received; individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.