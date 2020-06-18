Utah unemployment continues steady, yet slight decrease in payments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) As the country gets closer to the end of the federal CARES act payments, Utah continues to see a slight decrease in payments eash week.

There were 4,847 new traditional unemployment claims for the week of June 7 to June 13 and 87,837 weekly claims filed for a total of $24,899,671 paid benefits to those individuals.

An additional $47,076,780 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out and $1,176,385 in federally funded extended payments, totaling $73,152,836 for the week.

There was a total of 1,714 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

5,666 individuals ended their weekly filings during the week and 6,617 the week before. This number helps the state measure individuals returning to work.

“The unemployment insurance program has and continues to provide a significant amount of

temporary economic stability to tens of thousands of Utahns impacted by the pandemic,” said

Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce

Services. “However, we are just over a month away from the $600 federal stimulus ending and

continued economic stability for those on the benefit will only be found in employment.”

The three industries with the highest percentage of claims

Office and Administrative Support (13.7%)

Production Occupations (8.9%)

Management Occupations (8.6%)



The five counties with the highest number of new unemployment claims:

Salt Lake (40%)

Utah (14.5%)

Davis (7.3%)

Weber (7%)

Washington (3.7%)

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit

jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers

returning to work.