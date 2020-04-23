Utah unemployment: State sees decrease in new weekly claims

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utah continues to see record numbers of unemployed filings, the total number of new weekly claims has declined.

The number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 19,751 for the week of April 12 to April 18, that is 18% less from the previous week.

Hear from Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services:

There were 95,376 weekly claims filed and a total of $17,415,394 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits.

An additional $42,553,770 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, for a total of

$59,969,164 in unemployment benefits for the week.

Additionally, 7,062 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted during the first week applications were accepted.

Related: Pandemic unemployment applications for the self employed now being accepted

“We are encouraged to see another decrease in new claims filed, though we continue to receive

them at record levels,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah

Department of Workforce Services. “The Utah unemployment insurance system, and the

dedicated staff that run it, continues to effectively and efficiently meet the needs of Utahns and

we will make every effort to continue to do so.”

Individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claims was 1,906, where as a total of 1,122 ended their claim during the previous week.

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week:

Office and Administrative Support 13.4%

Sales and Related Occupations 11.4%

Food Preparation and Serving 9.0%



The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of new claims:

Salt Lake 40.4%

Utah 13.4%

Weber 9.6%

Davis 9.4%

Washington 4.2%



If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information.

New information has been added to help employees and employers as individuals begin to return to work and leave the unemployment insurance system.

Related: Employers trying to pay ‘unemployed workers’ see push back from employees

Have questions about coronavirus?