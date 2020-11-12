Utah traditional unemployment claims see 10% increase, pandemic claims see decline

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – New traditional unemployment claims in Utah are up 10% this week as pandemic and extended benefit claims continue on a steady decline.

There were 2,613 traditional unemployment claims this week compared to 2,368 the week before, Additionally this week there were 630 new pandemic claims and 817 extended benefit claims from Nov. 1-7, with a total of $11,408,500 of benefits paid.

The number of individuals who have not filed a claim for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 31, was 3,331, up from the 3,134 the previous week.

“The demand for the unemployment benefit persists as the COVID-19 virus remains disruptive to employment in Utah’s recovering economy,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The benefit has already helped hundreds of thousands of Utahns and will continue to provide much needed, temporary relief to those who see their employment interrupted during this difficult pandemic.”