Utah tied for 28th in vaccination percentage but Governor says that’s misleading

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control lists Utah in the middle of the pack when it comes to the percentage of a state’s population that has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, Alaska leads the way with 13.4 percent of residents having received at least one vaccination. West Virginia, New Mexico, and Connecticut round out the top four, all with over 10 percent of their populations immunized so far.

Utah is tied for 28th at 7.7 percent and neighboring Idaho is last in the U.S. with just 6 percent inoculated. On Thursday, ABC4 asked Governor Spencer Cox about Utah’s ranking and the wide disparity between states.

“Unfortunately, those statistics don’t tell the story,” the Governor said. “The only number that we care about and the one that we look at is the number of doses delivered and the number of people vaccinated which as of yesterday we were 5th in the nation.”

Governor Cox explained the CDC report takes into account total population but only adults are currently eligible to get the vaccine. Utah has the most children per capita of any state with about 30 percent of our 3.3 million residents under the age of 18.

“The distribution of vaccine isn’t based on our population,” Gov. Cox said. “The distribution of the vaccine to our state is only based on our adult population which means that Utah is getting a lower percentage of the vaccine as a percent of total population because we’re the youngest state in the nation…Our adult population, we’re well above 10 percent when it comes to the percent of vaccines delivered.”

Gov. Cox says our young population is why we currently have the 6th lowest COVID-19 death rate in the nation with 53 deaths per 100,000 residents.