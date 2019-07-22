MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Wasatch County teen is now wearing the sash and tiara of the 2020 National High School Rodeo Queen.
Mckardy Kelly, from Midway, defeated 41 other contestants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia to win the title this weekend at the National High School Rodeo Finals held in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Kelly competed in modeling, horsemanship, apparel, personality and interview.
She is the 1st National Rodeo Queen from Utah since 2008 and today her hometown celebrated with a parade down Midway’s main street.
What others are reading:
- Homeless man who broke into woman’s house and exposed himself has long history of lewdness
- Utah woman wins Mrs. International 2019
- Utah teen crowned 2020 National High School Rodeo Queen
- Man, 2 horses killed after driver runs through stop sign in Millard County
- Police: Man in SWAT standoff arrested for brutally attacking woman with a pole has violent past