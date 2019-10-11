Utah tech company CEO missing from California since Monday

PALO ALTO, California (ABC4 News) – A Utah tech company founder and CEO has been missing from California since Monday, according to authorities.

Harrison Weinstein posted on his Facebook that his wife Erin Valenti was last seen in Palo Alto on Monday afternoon.

Wearing torn jeans and a white T-shirt. She was driving from Palo Alto to San Jose, but never returned her rental car or made it on to her flight home to Utah.

I write this post with a lot of pain and fear, but can really use your help. My wife, Erin Valenti has been missing… Posted by Harrison Weinstein on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

A friend of Valenti’s said she owns the company Tinker Ventures and Silicon Slopes of Utah posted her information on their Twitter.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4141.

