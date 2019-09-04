Utah Task Force 1 deployed to help with Dorian aftermath

A Utah team is headed to North Carolina to help search and rescue teams responding to Hurricane Dorian.

The team, called Utah Task Force 1 was contacted by FEMA Headquarters Tuesday.

The 45 member team, consisting of 30 Unified Fire Authority firefighters, 8 Salt Lake Fire Department firefighters, two Park City Fire Department firefighters, two structural engineers, two rescue dogs, and one physician, is set to arrive to Charlotte Thursday morning.

“We’re going to be dealing with the aftermath–with the massive amounts of water. So we’re bringing boats with us; we’re going to be equipped to do water rescue,” UT-TF1 member Ryan Love said.

The team is expected to stay in Charlotte for about two weeks.

