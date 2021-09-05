Utah Symphony and Utah Opera to require vaccine proof or negative COVID-19 tests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Symphony and the Utah Opera will be requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 vaccine test to enjoy future performances.

Beginning September 16, this mandate applies to all audience members ages 12 and up attending Utah Symphony or Utah Opera performances at Abravanel Hall and Janet Q. Lawson Capitol Theatre.

According to a press release, accepted COVID-19 proof includes an electronic record (such as the Docket or CLEAR mobile apps), a physical vaccination card, or a photo of a vaccination card.

If you’d like to submit a negative COVID-19 test instead, the test must be dated no more than 72 hours before the event. Officials say home tests will not be accepted.

Audience members must be fully vaccinated, meaning the final vaccine dose must be administered at least 14 days prior to the performance.

For performances before the mandate, from September 8-15, face coverings will be required for all attendees. This mandate follows a recent trend of entertainment venues and performers requiring either vaccine proof or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Coming to a performance soon? Face coverings are required at our events between September 8–15. Beginning September 16, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test is required at @utahsymphony & @utahopera.



Learn more here: https://t.co/hDAgUcHIl8 — Utah Opera (@utahopera) September 3, 2021

“The safety of audience members, musicians, and staff remains the top priority of Utah Symphony and the Utah Opera (USUO),” event officials say. “With the current rise in COVID-19 cases, and to help ensure the well-being of the entire community, USUO has updated its health guidelines for indoor public performances.”

After September 16, officials say unvaccinated visitors are required to wear face coverings and vaccinated visitors are still strongly encouraged to wear face masks.

For those who have tickets and cannot attend a performance due to this mandate, through October 30, both refund requests and free exchanges for a future performance can be accommodated.