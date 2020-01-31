Utah Supreme Court approves rule allowing DACA recipients to practice law in the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After three months of consideration, the Utah Supreme Court announced the approval of a new rule Thursday that made Utah the ninth state to allow DACA recipients (undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children) to take the bar exam and practice law.

Utah joins eight other states in opting out of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act

The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, passed in 1996, prohibits undocumented immigrants from receiving a professional license. However, the federal law also allowed states to opt-out of this legislation on its own. States such as California, Florida, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, New Jersey, and Wyoming have already done so.

Immigration attorney Skyler Anderson said he believes more states should jump on-board.

“DACA’s been around for a number of years now. During those years, plenty of people could have finished both their undergrad and law degrees. It’s kind of disappointing for me that we’re just now seeing nine states after all these years,” he said.

In October, two DACA recipients petitioned to the Utah Supreme Court to adopt a rule that would allow individuals like them to practice law in the state. One of the petitioners, Heidi Chamorro first told ABC4 News in an exclusive interview that both of them attended law school despite their undocumented status because they thought Utah would have opted out of its federal law by now. But since it didn’t, they decided to take the lead.

“It was a positive surprise this morning when I heard the news,” she said. “I’m really happy and excited. It’s been a long time coming.”

But she said she’s hesitant to celebrate because she’s still waiting on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the DACA program’s future, expected to come in the next few months.

“If they allow the Trump administration to do away with DACA, this rule change in Utah wouldn’t matter. At that point, we wouldn’t be protected anymore,” said Chamorro. “For a lot of DACA recipients, you try to plan your future as much as you can. But really, you have this two-year time limit because you don’t know whether or not you’ll be able to renew after that.”

Anderson said he worries the pending federal judgment could deter certain DACA students from pursuing a career in law.

“It’s an incredible emotional rollercoaster for these great kids who got these benefits in the beginning and then it was taken away. Then the courts said, ‘No, you can’t take it away.’ Then it was appealed, back and forth,” he said. “Law takes a lot of passion and if you have a personal tie to that, it motivates you to fight through the tough times. But some may now be discouraged in making this option with the uncertainty of DACA’s future.”

