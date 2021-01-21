Utah State’s 11-game winning streak comes to an end with an 84-76 loss to Colorado State

Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) looks to pass the ball as Colorado State forward James Moors (10) and forward Adam Thistlewood (31) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero//The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

Brock Miller scores 14 points, as Aggies longest win streak in eight years is over

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The streak is over.

Utah State’s 11-game win streak came to an end Thursday night with an 84-76 loss at home to Colorado State.

The Aggies handled the Rams on Tuesday, winning by 19. But on Thursday, Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points while pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists and Colorado State knocked Utah State out of a first-place tie in the Mountain West Conference.

“Tough night for the Aggies,” said USU head coach Craig Smith. “I thought Colorado State played a great game in every way, shape and form. They defended us well, they made it difficult for us on the offensive end. We just couldn’t guard them. You’re not going to win a lot of games if you give up 50 percent from the field and they shot 29 free throws. A decent amount of those were in the last two minutes of the game, but they shredded us apart on that end of the floor. Credit to them. It’s a great win for them.”

Brock Miller scored 14 points for Utah State (12-4, 9-1), whose longest win streak since 2012-13 came to an end. It was Utah State’s first loss since December 5th against BYU.

Neemias Queta added 13 points, Rollie Worster scored 12, while Steven Ashworth and Alphonso Anderson each scored 10 in a losing effort.

“They out-competed us tonight,” said Anderson. “We didn’t come to bring it. I have to be better personally with free throws down the stretch. I work every day on that, I need to knock them down. We’ve just got to be better. We’ll be back at it at practice, and look forward to the next one.”

Kendle Moore added 16 points for the Rams (11-3, 8-2), who lost to the Aggies 83-64 on Tuesday night. David Roddy and Dischon Thomas had 15 points apiece as CSU made 11 of 12 free throws in the final two minutes, scoring the most points against Utah since the Aggies gave up 85 in losing their season opener.

Utah State will next play at UNLV Monday night.