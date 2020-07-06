Utah State suspends football player for making inappropriate racial comments

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A Utah State football player has been suspended from the team for making racially inappropriate comments.

The identity of the player is not known.

Athletic director John Hartwell and head coach Gary Andersen released a joint statement.

“We have been made aware of inappropriate racial comments made by a current student-athlete on our football team. This will not be tolerated and we have suspended the individual immediately, and pending an investigation will take appropriate action.”

On June 3rd, following the killing of George Floyd, the Utah State football Twitter account tweeted out a message stating that. “Our locker room is full of young men diverse in background, race, and beliefs and is a locker room of equal opportunity, togetherness and respect. It is a locker room of core values that include respecting and caring for teammates and others around us.”

On Wednesday, University of Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was allowed to keep his job, but had to take a 50 percent pay cut and is no longer the head coach in waiting after texting a racial slur in 2013.