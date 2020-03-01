Utah State suffers heartbreaking loss at New Mexico, 66-64

Aggies NCAA Tournament hopes may have taken a hit with loss to Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State was rolling towards the end of the season, but may have hit a costly bump in the road at New Mexico in the Aggies regular season finale.

The Lobos erased a 14-point second half lead to upset Utah State, 66-64.

Vance Jackson scored 17 points and drew a crucial foul Saturday night to help New Mexico end Utah State’s 6-game winning streak.

Corey Manigault added 16 points and had an important late steal and layup to help seal the victory for the Lobos (18-13, 7-11 Mountain West).

Neemias Queta and Sam Merrill each scored 18 for Utah State (23-8, 12-6).

A 13-0 Utah State run, which included two Merrill 3-pointers, pushed the Utes into a 52-38 lead with 11:46 to play.

But New Mexico responded with consecutive 3-pointers from Makuach Maluach, Jackson and Keith McGee to cut the lead to 52-47 just 90 seconds later.

It appeared the Aggies had weathered the comeback attempt until Jackson headed for the basket on a breakaway and got clobbered by Utah State’s Abel Porter. Porter was ejected on a flagrant 2 that was the heart of an 8-0 run, tying the score at 57-all with 3:35 left.

Utah went back up 63-59 after a 3-pointer from Diego Brito, but a Zane Martin layup, followed by a dunk and foul shot from Manigault put New Mexico up 64-63 with 44.5 seconds left. And with 23 seconds left, Manigault snagged a pass and took it down for a layup to give the Lobos just enough cushion to win.

Utah State (23-8, 12-6 Mountain West Conference) still locks down the 2-seed in next week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament, and will face the winner of the New Mexico-San Jose State game on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.