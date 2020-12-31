Utah State rolls to 83-48 blowout win over Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. (ABC4 Sports) – As frustrating as the beginning of 2020 was for the Utah State basketball team was, having to miss out on the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies at least ended the year on a high note.

Justin Bean scored 15 points, while Brock Miller added 14, as Utah State cruised past Air Force Thursday afternoon, 83-48, for its fifth straight victory.

Utah State (6-3) is 3-0 in Mountain West play for the first time since joining the conference.

The Aggies turned 26 Air Force turnovers in 45 points, and held the Falcons to just 36 total shots.

Marco Anthony added 12 points for the Aggies, while Neemias Queta chipped in with 10 points and 5 assists. The Aggies had 24 assists on 34 made baskets. Queta recorded the Aggies’ only block of the game to increase his career total to 144 and tie Tai Wesley (2008-11) for third in school history.

The Aggies shot 52 percent from the floor and made 12 of 30 from three-point range.

Utah State raced out to a 44-28 halftime lead, and built the margin to 32 with 13 minutes left in the game.

Steven Ashworth had 10 points to lead the bench scoring for Utah State.

The 35-point margin of victory is the largest in series history between the two teams, which spans 26 games overall.

Utah State was able to play all 15 players that dressed for the third consecutive game and has outscored each of its last three opponents by 37.7 points per game. The Aggie reserves outscored their counterparts, 28-16, and have carried an advantage in scoring in each of the last three games.

The Aggies will play at Air Force (3-4, 1-2 MWC) again on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.