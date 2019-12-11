Utah State quarterback Jordan Love declares for NFL Draft

Love intends to play one last game for the Aggies in the Frisco Bowl

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State quarterback Jordan Love has decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Love made the announcement on Twitter.

Love said he intends to put on the uniform one final time for the Aggies December 20th in the Frisco Bowl against Kent State.

Love burst on the national season as a sophomore last year, throwing for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions as the Aggies went 11-2. Love had a quarterback rating of 158.3

But with a new offensive coaching staff and different offensive weapons, Love struggled this past season, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, tied for most in the nation, as Utah State finished the regular season with a record of 7-5. His QB rating dropped to 125.9.

But his arm strength, accuracy and athletic ability make Love a highly regarded NFL prospect. Some mock drafts have Love being taken in the first or second rounds.

Love is the 7th-ranked draft eligible quarterback by ESPN, and the 46th best prospect overall.

In his statement addressed to Aggie Nation, Love said, “I would like to thank you for every single memory you have helped me create over these past four years. I want to thank Utah State University for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to live out one of my dreams of playing Division I football. The University has helped shape and mold me into the person and player I am today.

“Playing for the Aggies has been a dream come true. Having said that, I am ready to chase after my next dream. I knew from the first time I put on a helmet and shoulder pads that I wanted to play in the NFL and am excited to begin that journey now.”

Love, who redshirted at Utah State during the 2016 season, has started 31 of the 37 games he has played in over the last three years and is USU’s second-winningest quarterback in school history with a 21-10 (.667) record. He earned second-team all-Mountain West honors as a sophomore and was named to the conference’s honorable mention team as a junior.

“Jordan and his family have been tremendous throughout this process, and he is making this announcement now so it’s not a distraction to the team and his teammates leading up to the bowl game,” said Utah State head coach Gary Andersen. “Jordan has been a great student-athlete and is a tremendous teammate, and we are excited for his future in the NFL. Go Aggies!”

In 2018, Love set five single-season school records, including 32 touchdown passes, 3,567 passing yards, seven 300-yard passing games, 234 points responsible for and being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week five times, while tying the single-season school record with a pair of 400-yard passing games. Furthermore, his 267 completions and 3,630 yards of total offense as a sophomore rank second all-time in school history for a single season, while his 64.0 completion percentage ranks fourth. Love also tied the single-game school record with five touchdown passes against both UNLV and San José State last season, becoming just the fifth quarterback in school history to accomplish the feat. His 32 completions against SJSU are the second-most in school history, while his 491 passing yards in that game are the third-most.

Love was also tabbed the Offensive MVP of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl as he set school bowl game records with his four touchdown passes, 359 passing yards and 362 yards of total offense in Utah State’s 52-13 win against North Texas.

For his career, Love is 659-of-1,086 (.607) passing for 8,283 yards with 57 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, and ranks second all-time in school history in passing yards and attempts, third in touchdown passes, completions and total offense (8,670 yards), and fourth in completion percentage. Love also ranks first all-time in school history with 11-career 300-yard passing games and has four completions of at least 80 yards, which is also a school record.

During his time at Utah State, he has thrown five touchdown passes in a game twice, four or more touchdown passes in a game five times, three or more touchdown passes in a game eight times and multiple touchdown passes in a game 15 times.

This season, Love is 263-of-434 (.606) passing for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns. He is just the second quarterback in school history to have multiple 3,000-yard passing games and is just 16 passing yards shy of setting the school record for most passing yards by a junior. Love also holds the school record for passing yards by a freshman (1,631) and sophomore (3,567).