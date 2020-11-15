Utah State quarterback Jason Shelley dismissed from team

Utah State quarterback Jason Shelley (15) throws the ball as Fresno State defensive lineman David Perales (99) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – First head coach Gary Andersen was fired, now starting quarterback Jason Shelley has been dismissed from the Utah State football team.

Shelley, who started all four games this season, was dismissed from the team by interim head coach Frank Maile for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

A Utah State press release said Maile will not comment on this matter moving forward.

Shelley was 51-of-99 (.515) passing for 420 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games this season. He also rushed for 68 yards on 33 carries in a very disappointing season so far for the Aggies.

Saturday against Fresno State, Shelley completed just 9 of 24 passes for 144 yards in a 35-16 loss to the Bulldogs.

Andrew Peasley is expected to take over the starting job. Utah State next plays at Wyoming on Saturday.

Shelley transferred to Utah State last summer after spending the past three seasons at Utah, where he redshirted in 2017 and played in 19 total games, including five starts, in 2018 and 2019.