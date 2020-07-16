Utah State quarterback Henry Colombi enters transfer portal

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The starting quarterback battle just got a little less complicated at Utah State.

Days after former Utes quarterback Jason Shelley decided to transfer to Utah State, the presumptive starter for the Aggies, Henry Colombi, has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Colombi’s father confirmed that his son was transferring via Twitter.

“In due time Henry will make a statement, but I can assure you Henry has nothing but love for Logan and Utah State University and only wishes the best for his teammates his family,” Colombi’s father wrote.

Colombi was Jordan Love’s backup the last two seasons, where he completed 77 percent of his passes (53 of 69) for 460 yards and two touchdowns. Colombi also rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons with the Aggies.

After Love was drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers, Colombi was considered the favorite to take over the starting job.

But after Shelley, who played under current Utah State head coach Gary Andersen at Utah, announced his move from the Utes to the Aggies, Colombi decided it was best for him to find another school.

Interviewed last month by ABC4, Colombi said of the starting job, “I do consider it my job to lose, but the room is very talented. Everyone has their own sets of skills. We’re banking on the season starting on time. Hopefully we can get all our games in and hopefully we can have all our fans there. But whatever they throw at us, we’ll be ready for it.”

Colombi appeared in 13 games in two seasons for Utah State.

Cooper Legas and Andrew Peasley are also expected to compete for the starting job with Shelley.