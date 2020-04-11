Utah State point guard Abel Porter announces transfer to Ohio State

Porter will be eligible to play for the Buckeyes in the 2020-21 season

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After helping lead Utah State to back-to-back Mountain West Conference Tournament championships, starting point guard Abel Porter announced on Twitter Saturday that he is transferring to Ohio State.

Porter will have one year of eligibility remaining, and will be eligible to play right away for the Buckeyes.

I’ve officially committed to play basketball at The Ohio State University 🔴🔴 #BuckeyeNation pic.twitter.com/t1yyo8YsZa — Abel Porter (@Ah_bell) April 11, 2020

Last season as a junior, Porter started all 34 games and averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2 percent from the field, 29.7 percent from 3-point range and 76.1 percent from the free-throw line in 25.6 minutes per game.

Porter is eligible for a fifth season due to an injury-shortened freshman season with the Aggies that lasted only four games.

The former walk-on from Davis High School took over the starting point guard job midway through the 2018-19 season and helped guide the Aggies to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

Porter and the Aggies earned an automatic bid to the Big Dance by beating San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament title game last month, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.