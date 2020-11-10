Utah State moving on with Frank Maile in charge

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State football team faces an extremely tough challenge. How do the Aggies move on after a horrific 0-3 start with a new head coach?

That is the challenge facing Frank Maile, who takes over for Gary Andersen, who was fired on Saturday after posting a career 33-33 record at Utah State, spanning two different stints in Logan.

Utah State athletic director John Hartwell spoke about the decision to fire Andersen, and said it was not a decision that was made lightly.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction, this is not a one day or a one game or a one event type thing,” Hartwell said. “The first three weeks, other than a snippet here or there, was not Aggie football as we have grown accustomed to. After he and I visited again, just felt like we needed to go in a different direction.”

The Aggies were outscored by its first three opponents, Boise State, San Diego State and Nevada, 114-29. Utah State has not gained over 215 yards of total offense in any game.

Maile was named the interim coach for the rest of the season. This is the second time Maile has been named the interim head coach. He coached the Aggies in the New Mexico Bowl in 2018 after Matt Wells left to take the head coaching job at Texas Tech.

“This is not about coaches, this is not about one person, this is about the kids,” Maile said. “Like I talked to the staff yesterday, these next five weeks we owe to these kids, everything that we know, everything that we are, that’s what we owe to them. That’s why we’re in this business.”

Hartwell said he will conduct a national search for a new head coach, and Maile said he is very interested in getting the job full-time.

The Aggies will look for its first win this Saturday at home against Fresno State.