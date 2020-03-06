Utah State keeps NCAA Tournament hopes alive with 75-70 comeback win over New Mexico

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State’s NCAA Tournament hopes were hanging by a thread, when Sam Merrill came in to save the day.

Merrill scored 11 of his 29 points in the final nine minutes, as the 2nd-seeded Aggies erased an 11-point deficit to beat New Mexico in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Diogo Brito added 15 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with just over a minute left, as Utah State improved to 24-8 on the season, and may have secured a bid to the Big Dance with the victory.

The Aggies advances to the semifinals for the third straight year, and will face the winner of the Nevada-Wyoming game Friday at 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico, which beat Utah State five days ago, trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half at 20-7. However, the Lobos responded with a 15-6 run to trim USU’s lead to four, 26-22, with 7:46 on the clock. The teams traded baskets until New Mexico outscored Utah State 6-2 over the final three minutes of the half to tie it up at 33-33 heading into halftime.

The Lobos then surged ahead to take a 57-46 lead with 9:38 left on a layup by Kurt Wegscheider.

But Brito and Merrill combined for 23 points the rest of the way to lead the Aggies comeback.

A 3-pointer and layup from Brito pulled USU back within six, 57-51, with 8:32 to go. The Aggies tied it back up at 63-63 with 3:50 on the clock after buckets from Brito and Neemias Queta, and free throws from Queta and Merrill. A triple from Merrill put USU back on top at 68-65 with 2:43 left to play. The game was tied two more times before a Brito 3-pointer and a Bean layup secured the 75-70 Aggie victory.

Tied at 70 with 1:03 left, Brito connected on a 3-pointer to give the Aggies the lead for good.

Merrill, playing with four fouls for much of the second half, made 10 of 15 shots from the field.

Justin Bean finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Queta, also plagued with foul trouble, finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

The Aggies shot 50.9 percent from the field, and pulled out the victory despite committing 17 turnovers.

JaQuan Lyle led the Lobos with 20 points, while Corey Manigault added 18.

With his 29 points tonight, Merrill has now scored 2,143 career points to rank second all-time in school history behind Jaycee Carroll (2,522) as he moved ahead of Greg Grant (2,127) in tonight’s game. Merrill also ranks fourth all-time in Mountain West history in career scoring.