Utah State holds off Wyoming, 26-21

Utah State linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer (33) celebrates with linebacker Eric Munoz (38) after he made a tackle on third down against Wyoming in the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Love passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns and the Utah State defense forced a late turnover to hold off Wyoming for a 26-21 win on Saturday.

With the victory, the Aggies (6-4 overall, 5-1 Mountain West) become bowl eligible for the third straight year.

“What a game,” said Utah State head coach Gary Andersen. “I’m so proud of these kids. They’ve battled these last couple of weeks. Just like every conference game, they have to find a way to do something. Sometimes they make it harder than it has to be, but at the end of the day they find a way to get it done.”

After an early pick-6 by Wyoming’s Logan Wilson, Love threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Siaosi Mariner, and a 35-yard TD pass to Gerold Bright to help Utah State build a 20-14 lead at the half.

Dominik Eberle made four field goals to give Utah State a 26-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal’s 5-yard keeper for Wyoming cut the deficit to 26-21 with 6:52 left in the game.

The Cowboys (6-4, 3-3) entered Utah State territory on their final drive, but Vander Wall rolled right on a second-and-5 from the Utah State 39 and Eric Munoz intercepted his pass in the middle of the field with 58 seconds left.

The interception was Munoz’ second of the game.

“It felt good,” Munoz said. “Honestly, seeing the ball is kind of surreal when it’s coming right into your hands, because it’s such a gimme. It was kind of right to me, so it felt good to drop down on it and let the clock roll. It felt really good.”

Siaosi Mariner caught four passes for 123 yards, whie Love completed 18 of 29 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions, before leaving the game after taking helmet-to-helmet hit.

“This is what we do,” Mariner said. “We knew we came out a little flat and what not, but once it got going, it was like, this is who we are. This is what we do. We know who we are. Once we got it going, we try not to look back. We did face some wide bursts throughout the game, but we went through what we through and got through it.”

Henry Columbi finished the game at quarterback for Utah State.

Utah State hosts No. 19 Boise State next Saturday for a chance to tie the Broncos for first place in the Mountain Division.