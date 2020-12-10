Utah State hires Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson has its new head coach

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State has found another Anderson to run its football team.

According to multiple reports, Utah State has hired Blake Anderson as its new head coach, replacing Gary Andersen, who was fired last month after an 0-3 start.

Blake Anderson, 51, spent seven seasons at the helm of the Red Wolves, compiling a record of 51-37, and leading Arkansas State to two Sun Belt Conference championships in 2014 and 2015.

Anderson also led the Red Wolves to six bowl games in his seven seasons there. But this season was difficult, as Arkansas State finished with a 4-7 record.

Anderson also lost his wife to breast cancer and his father to emphysema, and was looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

Frank Maile, who took over for Gary Andersen after the Aggies lost its first three games and has gone 1-2 as the interim head coach, will coach Utah State in its final game of the season Saturday at Colorado State.

An official announcement from Utah State athletic director John Hartwell could come as soon as Friday.

Arkansas State Vice-Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said the following:

“We appreciate Coach Anderson’s contributions to our program. He is the only head coach in our FBS history to win two conference championships, and he played for a third while also leading us to six bowl games. We wish him the best moving forward. We’re excited about this search. We believe we have an attractive program and that we’ll have a great pool of candidates. We look forward to finding our next head coach to continue advancing our program and building our emerging brand.”

Weber State head coach Jay Hill and BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes also reportedly interviewed the Utah State job.